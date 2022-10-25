5 Tourists In US Trapped About 200 Feet Underground As Elevator Malfunctions At Grand Canyon Caverns

The tourists are not trapped in elevator car but spending time in a motel.

Five people have been trapped 21 stories (about 200 feet) underground at Grand Canyon Caverns in the United States due to an elevator malfunction, NBC News said in a report. The malfunction was reported on Sunday and the tourists have been trapped there for more than 24 hours, the outlet further said. They are not stuck in the elevator car but are staying inside a hotel suite that costs $1,000 per night for two people. The tourists were not able to climb up 20 flights of stairs to reach above ground due to medical conditions.

The tourists in Peach Springs, Arizona, are now waiting for a suitable ride to the surface, NBC News quoted Coconino Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton as saying.

The rescuers are working to fix the elevator. Their efforts to hook it up to an external generator were unsuccessful on Monday.

Mr Paxton said it wasn't clear how long it would take to repair the elevator.

"We have a search and rescue team standing by as well as a hoisting apparatus to lift people out if the repairs take longer than expected or if people are not comfortable staying down there," the spokesperson told CNN.

The Grand Canyon Caverns is a major tourist attraction that allows visitors to tour inside an ancient underground cave, dine and stay in a hotel, according to its website.

They are among the largest dry caverns in the United States. They are said to have been created by natural forces 65 million years ago, according to NBC News.