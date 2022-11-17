5 Points To Know About Meta's New India Head, Sandhya Devanathan

Ms Devanathan is a global business leader with 22 years of experience and an international career in banking, payments and technology. She completed her MBA from Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies in the year 2000, as mentioned in her LinkedIn profile.

She joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as the tech giant's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. In her new role, Ms Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, Vice President at Meta Asia-Pacific.

In 2020, Ms Devanathan moved to lead the company's gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, one of the largest verticals for Meta globally.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Devanathan is a strong advocate of women in leadership and promoting diversity at the workplace. She is the Executive Sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta as well as the global lead for Play Forward, a global Meta initiative to improve diversity representation in the gaming industry.