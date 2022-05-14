5 Killed In Israeli Air Strike On Syria: Report

It cited the military source as adding that 7 people were wounded. (Representational)

An Israeli airstrike on central Syria killed five people including a civilian, the Syrian official news agency SANA said Friday, quoting a military source.

"The Israeli enemy carried out airstrikes with a burst of missiles... targeting some points in the central region," SANA said.

"The aggression resulted in the death of five martyrs".

It cited the military source as adding that seven people were wounded including a child, and there were material losses.

