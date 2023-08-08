5 Killed, 31 Injured In Russian Strike On Ukraine Residential Building

Two Russian missiles strikes on the east Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Monday, killing at least five.

Two Russian missiles strikes on the east Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, including on a residential building, killed at least five people and wounded many, Kyiv said Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had struck an "ordinary residential building", publishing footage of a typical Soviet-era five-storey building that had its top floor destroyed.

Ukraine said rescue operations were ongoing.

Pokrovsk lies some 70 kilometres (43 miles) north-west of the city of Donetsk, held by Russia, and some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the frontline.

"Five people died," Igor Klymenko, Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said on Telegram.

The second attack killed a high-ranking emergency official of the Donetsk region, he added.

He later said the number of wounded increased to 31.

"Among them are 19 police officers, five rescuers and one child."

He added that the rubble was still "being cleared" and that "search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Zelensky had earlier warned of "victims" in the strike, sharing a video of people clearing rubble from the building.

It showed civilians helping people lying on the floor outside a building and an ordinary car covered in rubble.

The footage also showed a second building that appeared to be heavily damaged.

The head of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the strikes damaged two "private sector residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings."

He warned of the "threat of repeated attacks" and urged residents to take shelter.

Pokrovsk had a pre-war population of around 60,000 people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)