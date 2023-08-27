5 Family Members Found Dead In US Home, Cops Suspect Quadruple Murder-Suicide

The police said that the family died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Five family members, including three children, were found dead in an Ohio home on Thursday evening. According to a news release, the police are calling it a "domestic dispute that turned deadly."

The police are investigating the incident as a quadruple murder-suicide, according to NBC News.

The Uniontown Police Department in a statement said that the bodies of the Dunham Family- Jason, 46; Melissa, 42; and their children Renee, 15; Amber, 12; and Evan, 9 -were discovered in their home in Lake Township, about 15 miles outside Akron.

The police were responding to a request for a welfare check at about 7:30 p.m.

According to USA Today, Harry Campbell, chief investigator of the Stark County Coroner's Office confirmed their identities. It wasn't clear who the police suspect fired the shots.

The police said no other people are believed to be involved at this time.

The sudden deaths have stunned the neighbours, school officials and others who knew the family.

The police said that the family died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Uniontown Police Chief Michael Batchik told USA Today, "For me, this is the worst one I've ever been involved with in 23 years in law enforcement, and I've spent all 23 years out here in Uniontown."