5 Facts On Hadi Matar, Who Stabbed Salman Rushdie At New York Event

A preliminary review of Matar's social media showed him to be sympathetic to "Shia extremism" and the causes of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

Though there are no direct links between Matar and the IRGC, investigators reportedly found images of Iranian commander Qassem Solemani, who was assassinated in 2020, in a cell phone messaging app belonging to Matar.

Hadi Matar reportedly jumped up on the stage as Rushdie was about to give a speech at the Chautauqua Institution near the New York city, which holds arts programmes. Henry Reese, the interviewer, also suffered a head injury in the attack.

Police believe Matar was "working alone". The authorities, however, are in the "process of obtaining search warrants for various items. There was a backpack located at the scene. There was also electronic devices".