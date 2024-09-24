5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Japan's remote Izu Islands on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting local weather authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

A one-meter (3.3-inch) tsunami could be expected at Izu Islands by 8:30 am (2330 GMT) and Ogasawara Islands by 9:00 am (0000 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Island residents told national broadcaster NHK that they did not feel the earthquake.

Japan sits on top of four major tectonic plates and experiences around 1,500 quakes every year, most of them minor.

The impact is generally contained even with larger tremors thanks to advanced building techniques and well-practised emergency procedures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)