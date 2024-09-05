4 Killed By Teen Shooter At US School: What We Know So Far

A 14-year-old opened fire on fellow students and teachers at the Apalachee High School in Georgia, USA, killing four and injuring nine others. The shooter, Colt Gray, surrendered to school resource officers shortly after the attack and now faces charges of murder.



The shooter: Colt Gray



Colt Gray, 14, a student at Apalachee High School, was described as a “pretty quiet” individual by classmates, not known for socialising much and often skipped classes. He exhibited behaviour that, in hindsight, some peers say fit the "stereotype" of a potential shooter.



The timeline

The shooting started during an algebra class Gray attended earlier in the day. According to student Lyela Sayarath, Gray left the classroom at the beginning of the period, only to return near the end of the class, attempting to re-enter.



Due to the school's security protocol, the classroom doors automatically locked once closed, meaning someone inside had to manually let him in. However, a fellow student reportedly noticed that Gray was carrying a gun and made the life-saving decision of not unlocking the door. Moments later, gunshots rang through the hallways of the high school.



The attack



After being denied entry into the algebra class, Gray moved to another classroom, where he opened fire on students and teachers.



The shooting occurred just before 10:30 am on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that students and teachers thought it was a drill when a lockdown was announced. However, panic quickly set in as gunfire echoed through the halls. Students scrambled to barricade themselves with desks inside classrooms, while others fled to the school's football field.



Aftermath



In a matter of minutes, four people – two students and two teachers – were dead, and nine others were injured. He was armed with an AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle commonly used in many mass shootings across the US.



Law enforcement's response



Officers arrived at the scene quickly, and Gray was taken into custody just minutes after the shooting began.



Sheriff Jud Smith described the scene as "pure evil." Gray surrendered without resistance, laying down his weapon and complying with officers.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed that Gray was on their radar over a year ago after local law enforcement received anonymous tips about online threats of a potential school shooting. At the time, both Gray and his father were interviewed by the FBI but no arrests were made due to the lack of probable cause.



Shooter's behaviour before the shooting



According to classmates, Colt Gray showed signs of social withdrawal and isolation. While not explicitly violent, his quiet demeanour and tendency to skip classes made him stand out. Lyela Sayarath, who sat beside him in algebra class, wasn't particularly shocked that Gray carried out the attack. His behaviour fit the unsettling "quiet kid" stereotype, often associated with school shooters.



Colt Gray is being charged as an adult in connection with the shooting, though a motive has yet to be identified.