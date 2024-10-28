4 Indians Killed As Tesla Car Crashed, Burst Into Flames In Canada

Four Indian nationals were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames in Canada's Ontario province, authorities said.

The accident occurred last week on Thursday in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street area of Toronto city, police said in a press release.

The five people, between the ages of 25-32, were travelling in a Tesla when it "lost control and struck the guard rail and then a concrete pillar" before bursting into flames, the press release said.

"We have gathered some evidence so far to suggest that speed was a factor," Toronto Police Duty Inspector Phillip Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Toronto Sun newspaper.

Four of the car occupants were pronounced dead on the scene by the police officials responding to the accident, the press release said. The fifth occupant, a 25-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was rescued by a passing motorist who stopped to help, according to the report.

"Heartfelt condolences on tragic loss of Indian nationals in car accident that took place yesterday in Toronto," the official handle of the Indian Consulate in Toronto said in a post on X.

The post added that the consulate was in regular touch with local authorities and affected families in Canada and India. "All required assistance is being provided," it said.

Police have asked residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators.

