4 Hezbollah Fighters Killed In Israeli Strike As Tensions Flare-Up: Report

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army (Representational)

An Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed four fighters of Iran-backed operative group Hezbollah on Saturday, a security source told AFP.

"Four Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Kfar Kila," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hezbollah, which has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Gaza war erupted last October, confirmed the deaths of four of its fighters.

