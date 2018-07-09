4 Boys Rescued From Thai Cave In Good Health, Demand Fried Rice

The 4 boys resued seemed to be in good health and also hungry.

The first four boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand were in good health and demanding fried rice in hospital on Monday, the head of the rescue team said, as divers resumed operations to bring out the remaining members of the group.

The bid to rescue the boys - aged between 11 and 16 - and their 25-year-old soccer coach got going again after a break late on Sunday to replenish the team's oxygen supplies and make other preparations deep inside the cave.

The four boys, rescued on Sunday, were flown by helicopter from the Tham Luang cave to the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, located at the heart of Chiang Rai province, about 70 km (40 miles) away.

A fifth boy was rescued on Monday afternoon, a Royal Thai Navy official said. No other details on him were immediately available.

Seven more boys and the coach are still trapped.

"The four children are fine. The children complained that they were hungry and wanted holy basil stir-fried rice," Narongsak Osottanakorn, the head of the rescue operation, told reporters on Monday, referring to a popular Thai dish.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda also said the boys were in good health. He did not give further details.

Officials have yet to confirm the identities of the four boys freed. Narongsak on Monday said their identities were being protected out of respect for the families of those still trapped inside the cave.

Officials last week said they would bring the fittest people in the group out first, but Narongsak later said that whoever was ready first would be escorted out.

© Thomson Reuters 2018