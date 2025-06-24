4 Air Sirens In 1 Hour In Tel Aviv As Iran Rains Missiles: Ground Report

Within an hour after Iran hinted at a ceasefire with Israel, four air sirens blared in a span of 60 minutes in Tel Aviv as Tehran launched a barrage of missiles, killing at least three people in the Southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva. The emergency air alerts, heard on NDTV during a ground report, played for almost a minute before the authorities made an announcement: "Make your way to a safe area".

Residents also kept hearing loud thuds as Israel was intercepting Iran's attacks. The Israel Home Front Command advised all citizens to stay close to the shelters.

In Be'er Sheva, a video shows the residential complex being destroyed by an Iranian missile, with remains of burnt cars and trees outside the building. Apart from the deaths, five people have been pulled out of the debris.

This is one of Iran's largest continuous missile attacks on Israel within the last 48 hours.

The missile strikes come shortly after Iran hinted at a peace deal - which US President Donald Trump claimed a "complete and total" ceasefire between the two longtime enemies.

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

Mr Araghchi, in a separate post, had said they had "no interest" in continuing the conflict, provided Israel stops its "illegal aggression".

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," the Iranian Foreign Minister had said.

Trump's ceasefire announcement

Trump earlier today announced a "complete and total" ceasefire between Iran and Israel after a continuous 12-day conflict. He claimed that the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning 9:30 am (IST), with Iran unilaterally halting all operations. Israel would follow suit 12 hours later, he said.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," the US President wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Israel, however, has still not reacted to the ceasefire claims.