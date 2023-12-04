4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan, No Deaths Reported

The quake occurred on Saturday night at 23:52:22 IST at a depth of 24 km (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The quake occurred on Saturday night at 23:52:22 IST at a depth of 24 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-12-2023, 23:52:22 IST, Lat: 32.06 & Long: 69.86, Depth: 24 Km, Location: Pakistan," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.

No casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.

