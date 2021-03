Protesters set off smoke grenades to block the view from snipers in Sanchaung.

The United Nations envoy to Myanmar called Wednesday the "bloodiest day" since the Southeast Asian country's military coup last month, with 38 people dead.

"We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started and many are wounded," Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters.

