34-Year-Old Woman Becomes First In The UK To Die After Liquid Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure

Alice Delsie Preete Webb, a 34-year-old mother of five and beauty therapist, died after undergoing a non-surgical liquid Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure. According to Metro, she is thought to be the first person in Britain to die from the risky procedure. As per the report, Ms Webb was an advanced aesthetic practitioner at Crystal Clear in Wotton-under-Edge, a market town in Gloucestershire. Ms Webb leaves behind her partner, Dane Knight, and their five children —Delsie, 15, Preete, 13, Gracie, 12, Nylie, 10, and Clarie, 7.

Her death sparked a police investigation, with Gloucestershire Police arresting two individuals on suspicion of manslaughter. Although they have been released on bail, the incident raises serious concerns about the risks of unregulated cosmetic procedures.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: ''Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 30s in Gloucester. Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35 pm on Monday (23 September) with a report a woman had become unwell following a suspected cosmetic procedure. She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and died in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Her next of kin and the coroner are aware. The woman's family are being supported by specially trained officers. an investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is ongoing.''

The procedure, which involves injecting hyaluronic acid and dermal fillers into the buttocks, was reportedly performed by an unqualified individual without medical training. The liquid BBL procedure typically costs around 2,500 pounds and takes approximately 60 minutes. However, its non-surgical nature can be misleading, as it still carries significant risks, especially when performed by unqualified practitioners.

About Liquid Brazilian Butt Lift

The liquid Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) differs from the traditional BBL, which involves fat grafting. Instead, liquid BBL uses injectable products for volumising and contouring, making it a less invasive procedure with no liposuction or fat transfer required. This results in a faster recovery time. However, the results of a liquid BBL are temporary, lasting approximately one to two years, depending on the product used and how the body metabolizes it.

In contrast, traditional BBL provides more long-lasting results, albeit at a higher cost, ranging from 5,000-6,000 pounds in the UK, with a procedure time of roughly two hours. The liquid BBL, on the other hand, typically costs 2,500 pounds and takes around 60 minutes to complete. Despite being marketed as a "risk-free" and "cheaper" alternative, liquid BBL carries risks, especially when performed by unqualified practitioners. Some individuals opt for the procedure in Turkey, where it is offered at a lower cost.