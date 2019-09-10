31 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Stampede During Ritual At Iraq Shrine

Shi'ite pilgrims gather during the religious festival of Ashura in the holy city of Kerbala

At least 31 pilgrims died Tuesday in a stampede at a major shrine in Iraq's Karbala where they were marking the holy day of Ashura, the health ministry said in a new toll.

Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said the toll could rise even further, as another 100 people were injured including 10 in critical condition.

