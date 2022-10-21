3-Year-Old Shoots And Kills Toddler In US, Adults Being Investigated

The incident took place in Lancaster on Tuesday.

An infant died after being shot in the face by a three-year-old in Pennsylvania, the United States, according to a report in Independent. The incident took place in Lancaster on Tuesday. The police arrived at the scene of the incident at 7.05pm (local time), the outlet said after the shooting was reported. They found the 15-month-old baby on the floor with a gunshot wound. The accompanying paramedics tried to save the child but all the efforts were in vain and the baby died on the spot.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police confirmed the incident in a statement and said that adults were being questioned.

"Upon arrival, officers located an infant lying on the floor inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. Officers rendered aid to the infant and were assisted by responding Emergency Medical Services personnel. Medical personnel took over treatment of the victim. Tragically, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel," the police said in the statement.

The police further said that no arrest has been made and added that investigation is active and ongoing.

The grandfather of the baby told local news outlet WGAL that the three-year-old is also a relative. It further said that the family members held a vigil on Wednesday evening and was joined by the local pastor named Carmen Morales.

The pastor has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral cost. "It's a sad, sad picture to see. I pray that the community will come together and really show up," Ms Morales told WGAL.