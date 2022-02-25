3 US Ex-Cops Found Guilty In George Floyd Killing

The 46-year-old George Floyd was killed during the police arrest in May 2020.

A jury found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty on Thursday of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, the African-American man whose May 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests.

Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38; were convicted of showing "deliberate indifference" to Floyd's medical needs.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop the use of "unreasonable force" against Floyd by a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly 10 minutes until he passed out and died, was convicted of murder last year and is serving 22 years in prison.

Floyd's arrest and death, which was filmed by a bystander, sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The jury deliberated for 13 hours over two days before finding the three former officers guilty of all the charges against them.

Lane did not face the second charge of failing to intervene. Video of the arrest shows that on two occasions, Lane suggested that Floyd be rolled over on his side.

