3 Police Cars In UK Rush To Probe Reports Of 'Screaming Woman' Only To Find...

In a bizarre incident, police officers rushed to a residence in the UK to investigate reports of a 'screaming woman' only to discover a loud parrot. According to a Metro report, Essex Police dispatched three cars to the home of Steve Wood after a neighbour complained they could hear a woman 'shouting for help'.

However, when the cops reached his home, they were stunned to realise that a parrot was responsible for the 'screaming'.

The bird owner, 54, who has 22 pet parrots at his home, said he panicked when he saw so many Essex Police cars outside his house.

"I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done? I opened the door to two laughing police officers and they said, 'Don't worry mate, I think we've got this one sussed. I said, 'What have I done?', and they said, 'We have had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house and we have come to check everything is OK,'' Mr Wood told BBC.

Mr. Wood, who is a retired police officer himself, assured the officers that the sounds were coming from his three-year-old yellow-naped Amazon parrot, Freddie. He also allowed the officers to search his home and meet his birds to show he was telling the truth. Meanwhile, Mr. Wood also filmed a video of the amusing incident.

"I might be in a bit of trouble cause a concerned neighbor has been passing by telling me that there is screaming coming from my house – a woman screaming for help. This is brilliant. This has made my year, thank you very much," Mr Wood said in the clip as the officers searched his residence.

Commenting on the confusion, an Essex Police spokesperson said, ''Officers attended to conduct a welfare check, but upon arrival discovered the noise was in fact caused by a number of parrots inside a property. Officers engaged with a member of the public at the property and we thank him for his understanding and patience.''

Notably, Mr. Wood owns two Amazon parrots, eight Indian ringnecks, green-winged macaws, blue-and-gold macaws, a Hahn's macaw, and budgies. He said his feathered friends were at their most vocal in the mornings and evenings.