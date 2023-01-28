3 Killed In Upscale California Area, 4th Mass Shooting In State This Month

The incident comes just days after a man opened fire at a California dance venue after Lunar New Year celebrations.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month. (Representational)

Los Angeles:

Three people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, local media reported. This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

The shooting took place in Beverly Crest, a prime neighbourhood in Los Angeles, according to the news agency Associated Press.  

The incident comes just days after a man opened fire at a California dance venue after Lunar New Year celebrations. Eleven people were killed and 9 others injured in the mass shooting on Sunday.

Days later, a gunman killed seven of his co-workers at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

The two horrific episodes, both involving semi-automatic weapons, sparked bafflement from California's large Asian American community, as people struggled to come to terms with what had happened.

