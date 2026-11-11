3 Killed, 3 Others Critical After SUV Crashes Into People In North Hollywood

Three people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into people on a sidewalk next to a metro station in North Hollywood on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A white SUV hit at least five people at the busy intersection just before 6 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. At least three people were taken to the hospital, including the driver, according to officials.
Officials have not determined the cause of the crash or ruled out anything.
"We don't know if it was done intentionally, if it was done by accident," LAPD Captain Warner Castillo said at a news conference Tuesday night.
The driver, whose name has not been released, is in his early 60's and officials are doing an exam to check if he was under the influence, Castillo said.
ICYMI: People were grabbing a bite at a street food stand near a busy bus stop when an SUV came barreling onto the sidewalk. Three of them never made it home. The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday on North Lankershim Boulevard near Weddington Street in North Hollywood. A light-colored SUV drove into a food vendor's tent and hit six pedestrians, right in the area where Metro riders are constantly getting on and off buses and trains. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and at least three more were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. Aerial video showed the driver alert and talking with firefighters as he was put into a wheelchair. Police are still investigating what caused the crash, and so far it doesn't appear that anyone has been arrested. One ordinary evening, and three families got the call no one ever wants. What should happen to the driver if this turns out to be reckless or impaired driving?— Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 11, 2026
Mayor Karen Bass said the victims included street vendors and pedestrians.
"I'm heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted," she said in a post on X.
Authorities will be checking the video in the area in what will be a "prolonged but very deliberate investigation," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.
Photo and video posted online show a white vehicle on a sidewalk next to tents for vendors, along with emergency crews. Posts show a crew moved a person away on a stretcher.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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