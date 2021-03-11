3 Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting At Apartment Complex In US' Texas: Police

Police said the shooters fled the scene and did not have a clear description of them. (Representational)

Three people were killed and another person was injured during a shooting incident that took place on Wednesday night in southwest Houston, Texas in the United States, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting was reported after 11 pm local time outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

It began with five people in the complex parking lot who got into a confrontation with two men. The men fired multiple gunshots at the group, police said.

An 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, and a man in his 40s were confirmed dead in the shooting. Another injured female teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A fifth person among the group was not hurt.

Police said the shooters fled the scene and did not have a clear description of them. The incident is considered a mass shooting, which is when there are three or more victims.