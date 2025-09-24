3 Injured In Shooting Incident At US Immigration Facility: Report

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, local media reported.

Police responded to the facility in northwest Dallas at about 7:30 a.m. local time. The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby building, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported, citing sources. Some media accounts said the victims were in critical condition.

A spokesperson for ICE did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters. The Dallas Police also did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

