3 Indian-Origin Candidates Shortlisted For Oxford Chancellor's Post, Imran Khan Out

The University of Oxford today announced the final candidates for their Chancellor election. Three Indian-origin individuals are among the 38 finalists, but former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was not included.

Diverse Field Of Contenders

The finalists come from various backgrounds including academics, politicians, and business leaders. Ankur Shiv Bhandari (first Indian-origin Mayor of Bracknell Forest), Nirpal Singh Paul Bhangal (Professor of International Entrepreneurship), and Pratik Tarvadi (medical professional) will be competing for the position.

Former Conservative Party leader Lord William Hague and former Labour politician Lord Peter Mandelson are among the senior politicians selected, however, Khan is deemed to have been disqualified following the selection process.

38 Candidates Meet Tough Criteria

“Applications were considered by the Chancellor's Election Committee solely on the four exclusion criteria set out in the university's regulations. All applicants have been notified whether their submissions have been successful,” a university statement reads.

To qualify for the unpaid position, candidates were required to meet stringent criteria. They had to demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in their field, as well as the ability to inspire respect from a wider audience.

Additionally, candidates were expected to have a profound understanding of the university's research and academic goals, its diverse global community, and its aspiration to maintain its status as a world-class institution. Furthermore, they needed to possess the capacity and desire to elevate the university's reputation both domestically and internationally.

Although the university did not provide specific reasons for individual rejections, some experts suggested that Khan's criminal convictions in his home country - Pakistan, might have disqualified the former Oxford graduate.

The University's Convocation, composed of faculty and alumni, will now conduct an online election to choose Lord Patten's successor. Lord Patten, a former governor of Hong Kong, will step down from his 21-year tenure as Chancellor at the end of Trinity Term 2024.

In the first round of voting, which begins on October 28, voters can rank as many candidates as they wish. The top five candidates, to be announced on November 4, will advance to the second round of voting, scheduled for November 18. The University of Oxford's new Chancellor will be revealed on November 25.

In his 'Statement of Interest,' Mr Bhandari expressed his desire to become Chancellor of Oxford University. He described the university as 'a temple of learning, research, and a beacon of history' and stated that serving as Chancellor would be 'the honor of my life.' Mr Bhandari believes he is well-suited for the role and can contribute to the university's ongoing mission.

Mr Bhangal highlights his global connections, deep understanding of Oxford and Oxford University, and experience as a course developer and visiting professor. He believes his strong business acumen, multicultural competence, and government contacts in major economies worldwide make him a valuable asset to Oxford University in the 21st century.

Tarvadi sees the Chancellor position as an opportunity to promote inclusivity, innovation, and a global impact. He asserts that his international experience and network would be crucial in establishing new partnerships and strengthening existing ones, thereby ensuring Oxford's continued leadership in global academic and research endeavors.

Oxford Chancellor - A Decade Of Leadership

The incoming Chancellor will serve a fixed term of no more than 10 years, in line with recent amendments to the university's statutes.

The Chancellor serves as the ceremonial head of Oxford University, presiding over significant ceremonies and chairing the Committee to Elect the Vice-Chancellor. Beyond these formal responsibilities, the Chancellor engages in advocacy, advisory, and fundraising activities, representing the university at various national and international events.

The position of Chancellor has previously been held by former Conservative prime minister Harold Macmillan, former Labour home secretary and president of the European Commission Roy Jenkins, and most recently by Lord Patten.

