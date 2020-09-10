3 Found Dead From Large California Wildfire

A man walks along the Redwood highway as smoke from wildfires covers an area in California

Three people have been found dead from a massive lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Sacramento, California, threatening thousands of homes and other structures, the Butte County sheriff said on Wednesday.

The three victims, whose remains Sheriff Kory Honea said were found in two separate locations, bring the total death count from a devastating spate of California wildfires this year to at least 11.

