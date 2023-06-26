3 Dead, 5 Injured In Parking Lot Shooting In US City

At least three people were killed and five injured in an early morning shooting on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
The police reached the scene around 4:30 am to investigate a report of gunfire. Preliminary information indicated that there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot in downtown Kansas City.
Police officials recovered three bodies - two men and one woman - from the parking lot. It was later determined that five other people suffering from "non-life threatening" injuries reached various hospitals by ambulance or private transport, police said.
Earlier today, Kansas City's Mayor Quinton Lucus posted a message on Twitter saying that the police identified a subject of interest in the shooting.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear and the police have been interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the crime scene.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information relating to the shooting, police said.