3 Chinese Workers Injured After Suicide Bomber Hits Bus In Pak

"A suicide bomber used an explosives laden pick-up for the attack," said Saifullah Khaterin, Deputy Commissioner for Chagai district in Baluchistan

World | | Updated: August 11, 2018 14:49 IST
The attack has been claimed by Baloch fighters (File)

Quetta: 

Five people were wounded, including three Chinese nationals, in a suicide bombing on a bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan on Saturday, a police official said, in an attack claimed by Baloch separatists.

"A suicide bomber used an explosives laden pick-up for the attack. He exploded the (vehicle) when the coach reached the site," said Saifullah Khaterin, Deputy Commissioner for Chagai district in southwestern Baluchistan province, where the attack took place.

The separatist group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in Dalbandin, about 340 km (210 miles) south-west of provincial capital Quetta.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

