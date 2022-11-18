25-Year-Old Woman In UK Lives Off Digestive Biscuit Due To Rare Stomach Condition

Talia Sinnot was diagnosed with gastroparesis.

A 25-year-old woman from the United Kingdom has been living off a diet of digestive biscuits after being diagnosed with a rare stomach disease. The woman, Talia Sinnot, was diagnosed with gastroparesis, a condition that causes food to move slowly or not at all from the stomach to the small intestine. She experiences extreme nausea or vomiting whenever she attempts to digest food or drink, meaning she is almost totally reliant on a feeding tube to provide the nutrients she needs.

It is a very difficult condition to live with," Ms Sinnot told the BBC. "If I eat or drink pretty much anything at the moment I am often left in a lot of pain or with severe nausea or just throwing up," she added.

The 25-year-old revealed that her symptoms began in 2018, and that her symptoms were so rare that the doctors did not seem to know what was going on. "I would eat a meal and it would almost feel like it was say in my chest for ages after I had eaten, I almost felt I needed to be sick to relieve the pain," she said.

Further, Ms Sinnot claimed that she contracted a virus in January that appeared to target her digestive system and gave rise to her current severe symptoms. Her father, Peter Sinnot, then found a specialist in London who identified her gastroparesis.

As per the outlet, Mr Peter said, "The problem with gastroparesis is there is no cure, but there is a pathway of treatment".

Now, the Sinnot family is looking to fund the treatment by raising around 80,000 pounds (approximately Rs 77 lakh), as it is currently not routinely available on UK's National Health Service (NHS). As part of her treatment, doctors would fit Ms Sinnot with what is known as a gastric pacemaker which would send impulses to her stomach muscles in order to allow her to digest food. But if not treated, the 25-year-old will have to rely on a couple of digestive biscuits "here and there," the doctors said.