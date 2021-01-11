25 Domestic Terrorism Cases Opened After US Capitol Attack, Says Official

The Justice Department said it had charged two more people in the US Capitol attack. (File)

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesday's assault on the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump, US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday.

Representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said McCarthy also told him the Pentagon was aware of "further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists" in the days up to and including the inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Separately, the Justice Department said it had charged two more people in connection with Wednesday's events.

