22-Year-Old US Rapper Stabbed To Death In Prison Shower

A popular rapper in Los Angeles was stabbed to death in a shower at a California prison on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles Times. The outlet quoted his attorney Nicholas Rosenberg as saying that MoneySign Suede was a "very popular guy, very mild-mannered". Officials at the coroner's office and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed the death of the 22-year-old but did not comment on how he died. Officials said the rapper was found unresponsive on the floor of a shower with stab wounds just before 10pm (local time) after a headcount that ruled him missing.

CDCR said the rapper was found "with injuries consistent with a homicide". Suede's real name was Jaime Brugada Valdez, according to LA Times. He was from Huntington Park.

"People are very shocked... they loved him," Mr Rosenberg said.

"They said it was a stabbing to the neck. They said they're investigating," Mr Rosenberg added.

CDCR officials said the Correctional Training Facility, where Valdez was housed, has more than 4,000 minimum and medium-security inmates.

New York Post said the prison officials tried to save his life at the on-site medical facility. But despite all the efforts, they were unable to save him.

Mr Valdez was serving his 32-month sentence for two gun-related convictions at the time of his death.

He was sentenced in December 2022 on two charges in connection with possession of a gun in Riverside County, the Post report said.

The rapper's family thanked his supporters for their support and clarified on Instagram that they have not set up any GoFundMe page to warn people about scams.

Suede was best known for his hit track 'Back to the Bag', and hits like 'Whole Time' and 'Too Late'.