2023 International Women's Day: Date, History And Significance

International Women's Day is marked annually on March 8 to recognise and honour the contribution of women to different fields across the world. The day also aims to highlight the achievements of women and raise awareness about women's equality.

2023 International Women's Day theme

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. According to the United Nations, the theme is aimed at recognising and celebrating the women and girls who are “championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education”. It is also geared towards examining the impact of digital gender gap on economic and social inequalities while highlighting the need to protect the rights of women in digital spaces. The celebration of the day this year will also highlight the gender-based violence that many are subjected to online.

Significance of the theme

As per the United Nations, as much as 37% women don't have access to the Internet even when they make up nearly half of the world's population. Providing women with the Internet and ensuring their safety online is crucial for them to develop the necessary digital skills and bag opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM.

History

March 8 was designated as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1975. It was, however, first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the United States and several European countries.

The idea of International Women's Day stems from the 1908 labour movement when scores of women garment workers marched in the streets of New York with demands of better pay, lesser working hours, and voting rights. The movement was spearheaded by the Socialist Party of America.

Significance of the day

International Women's Day is observed to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. It serves an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases and discrimination and achieve gender equality.

