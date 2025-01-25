200 Palestinian Prisoners Released As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Israel

Israel's prison service confirmed on Saturday that it had released 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, which earlier saw Hamas free four Israeli hostages.

"After the conclusion of the necessary activities in the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the Ofer and Ktziot prisons," the statement said, adding that a total of 200 prisoners had been freed.

