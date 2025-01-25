Advertisement

200 Palestinian Prisoners Released As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Israel

"After the conclusion of the necessary activities in the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the Ofer and Ktziot prisons," the statement said, adding that a total of 200 prisoners had been freed.

Jerusalem:

Israel's prison service confirmed on Saturday that it had released 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, which earlier saw Hamas free four Israeli hostages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Hamas Gaza Ceasefire, Israel Hamas Gaza Palestine, Israel Hamas Gaza Palestine War
