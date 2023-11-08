20-Year-Old Israeli Cop Stabbed To Death By Palestinian Teen in Jerusalem

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin succumbed to her wounds after being stabbed.

A 20-year-old Israeli border police officer on Monday died due to severe injuries after being stabbed in Jerusalem even as their month-long war continues. She was stabbed by a 16-year-old Palestinian boy, a resident of East Jerusalem, who was later shot dead. Another officer was also injured in the attack.

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin of Georgia was patrolling Jerusalem's Old City when she was targeted, reported Wall Street Journal. Suffering critical injuries during the assault, she later succumbed to her wounds.

She was from Dunwoody, a northern suburb of Atlanta, and had immigrated to Israel from the United States in 2021, according to the Atlanta Jewish Times. In 2022, she joined the Israel Border Police as part of her Army duty. She was living in Israel without her family and was dubbed a “lone soldier”.

Israel's ground forces are on a campaign to destroy the Palestinian Hamas group, responsible for the October 7 terror attacks. Over the night, the forces arrested 28 wanted individuals, 11 of them with alleged ties to Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also destroyed a weapons warehouse that stored gas cylinders and materials for making explosives.

“Tonight, the security forces mapped the home of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Jerusalem,” the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “During the activity, suspects threw stones and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces who responded by shooting, injuries were detected.”

At least 340 Israeli soldiers have been reportedly killed among the 1,400 Israeli deaths since Hamas' initial cross-border incursion on October 7. The retaliatory airstrikes by Israel have so far killed over 10,000 people on the Palestinian side, according to the Gaza health ministry, with a significant number of women and children among the victims.