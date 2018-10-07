20 Killed In Car Crash In Upstate New York Involving A Limo, Say Police

Police said the accident occurred onSaturday when two cars collided in Schoharie County, near the state capital, Albany.

World | | Updated: October 07, 2018 21:35 IST
According to police, an SUV-style stretch limo crashed into pedestrians outside a cafe (Representational)

New York: 

Twenty people have been killed in a two-car crash in New York state, police said, with local media reporting that one of vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.

The Albany Times Union cited police as saying an SUV-style stretch limousine involved in the collision sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe.



