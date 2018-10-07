20 Killed In Car Crash In Upstate New York Involving A Limo, Say Police

According to police, an SUV-style stretch limo crashed into pedestrians outside a cafe (Representational)

Twenty people have been killed in a two-car crash in New York state, police said, with local media reporting that one of vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.

Police said the accident occurred on Saturday when two cars collided in Schoharie County, near the state capital, Albany.

The Albany Times Union cited police as saying an SUV-style stretch limousine involved in the collision sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe.