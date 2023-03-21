Video: Car Smashes Into Another, Hits Pedestrians In New York

One car smashed into another and then hit the pedestrians.

Two people were killed and five others injured after a car jumped a curb and crashed in Brooklyn in New York on Monday. The video of the terrifying crash was captured by CCTV installed in the area and appeared on various social media platforms. According to Fox5, the car was a Toyota Camry that jumped a red light at 12.50pm (local time) and smashed into a black Honda SUV. Both the cars then hit several pedestrians, leading to fatalities, the outlet further said.

#NewYork - Two people killed and five others injured after vehicle crash that jumped onto a curb with one car speeding through red light at the intersection of 18th Avenue and 65th Street in #Bensonhurst of #Brooklyn; NYPD says pic.twitter.com/Qeb0fnHjFl — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) March 21, 2023

One of the eyewitnesses Fox5 spoke to, claimed the car was going as fast as 80 miles per hour (128.7 kmph) before the crash.

"I saw a car flying and all of a sudden I turned around and I heard the impact first. I turn around and I see it was like an explosion," Vito Cornigliaro said.

While two people died on the spot, five others were rushed to hospital with injuries. The condition of one of them is said to be serious, according to Fox5 report.

New York Post said first responders rushed to the scene and saw car parts littered around the pavement and sidewalk.

The 49-year-old driver of the out-of-control car was found on the scene and taken into custody on unknown charges, said the outlet.

People present on the street immediately rushed towards the scene of the accident and pulled out the passengers.