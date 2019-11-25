2-Year-Old Dies After Ice Sculpture Falls On Him During Family Christmas Vacation

The accident happened just metres from the ice rink at the capital city's annual Christmas fair which opened on Thursday.

World | | Updated: November 25, 2019 19:44 IST
"The child was severely injured and died in the ambulance": Police


Luxembourg: 

A two-year-old boy was killed by a falling ice sculpture as families enjoyed holiday shopping at Luxembourg city's Christmas market.

"The child was severely injured and died in the ambulance," police said, after Sunday night's accident.

An investigation has been opened, and on Monday the city -- capital of the independent Grand Duchy -- said all street markets would be closed for the day.

"The sculpture couldn't have just fallen by itself," protested French sculptor Samuel Girault, who has been questioned by Luxembourg police.

Girault told AFP he had 19 years experience in carving ice and the base of the fallen work weighed two tonnes.

The accident happened just metres from the ice rink at the capital city's annual Christmas fair which opened on Thursday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


