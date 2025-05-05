Luxembourg-Based Indian Businessman Says He Left India Because Of "Morally Bankrupt" People

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian entrepreneur criticized daily life in India as inadequate. His comments highlighted issues like pollution, corruption, and service failures Despite living in Noida, he described it as a "hell" due to societal problems.

A Luxembourg-based Indian entrepreneur sparked controversy by criticising India's daily life, citing "incompetence and moral bankruptcy" as reasons for his move abroad. His comments, made in response to a tweet praising Delhi NCR's infrastructure, highlighted issues like unreliable basic services and societal problems. Despite residing in a luxurious gated community in Noida, Himanshu Upadhyay cited issues like pollution, corruption, and unreliable water and electricity supply as reasons for his departure. He bluntly described Noida as "a hell" despite its modern infrastructure.

"I lived in a so-called posh colony in Noida. The only reason I left India was the incompetent and morally bankrupt people around me. There wasn't a day that I didn't struggle with basic things, not only outside of the house but also indoors. Electricity, water, pollution, neighbours, and commuters. Everyone seemed to be always angry and frustrated, ready to kill. Even the most educated among us were involved in rampant corruption. For instance, electricity theft in this very Noida," he wrote in response to a tweet.

Feeling that this environment wasn't suitable for raising his children, Mr Upadhyay concluded that India might need two more generations to adopt civility, morality, and common sense, ultimately driving him to leave.

"I didn't want to raise my children in that environment. As much I love the country, people around me made it hell. So matter how many tall buildings, how Many trees, it's still a hell. So to answer your question, one needs civility and morality and common sense. It will probably take 2 generations," he added.

Mr Upadhyay's comments sparked intense debate on social media, with some praising his honesty and others criticising him for generalising India's issues. One user said, "It's true that on average Indians are more corrupt than people from developed countries. Maybe because their quality of life is already good they don't need to be venal or may be Indians have a character defect."

Another commented, "I also stay in Noida. Never faced any problem. It's all about experience. Life is not easy, whether in India or abroad — you have to adapt."

A third wrote, "Exactly. Civility and common sense existed earlier but with each passing generation, it's going worse. It's the rich and well educated lot that's the worse. Blaming the govt is secondary, people around themselves are to be blamed first. While we expect govt and business to play their part, society isn't ready to play their role in governance."

A fourth added, "NCR is not the entire country. Also, no one consider Noida as a moral benchmark and model city. Not even by miles. Explore, and move to other decent places in the country."