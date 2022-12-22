2-Minute Long Standing Ovation For Ukraine's Zelensky At US Congress

Washington:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation from US lawmakers before addressing a joint session of Congress in Washington on Wednesday.

The applause for Zelensky -- who is on his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded in February -- lasted for more than two minutes.

