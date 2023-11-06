2 Kurdish Fighters Killed In Turkish Drone Strike In Iraq

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes on Kurdish members in northern Iraq. (Representational)

A Turkish drone strike on Monday killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Ranya, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

Two PKK fighters were also wounded in the attack, the counter-terrorism statement said.

The drone strike targeted a group of PKK fighters in the town of Ranya, 130 km (80 miles) northeast of the city of Sulaimaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan, said Kurdish security sources.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes on PKK members in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in Iraqi territory. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984

