Police said both the gunmen shot dead during the incident. (Representational)

"Terrorists" shot dead two Israelis in a northern Israeli city on Sunday before police officers "neutralised" them, medics and police said.

The deadly attack comes as four Arab foreign ministers and the US secretary of state are meeting in southern Israel in an unprecedented regional summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)