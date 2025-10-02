2 Killed In Stabbing Attack In UK's Manchester, Suspect Shot Dead

Two people were killed and three critically wounded after a car was driven into members of the public followed by a stabbing attack outside a synagogue near UK's Manchester on the holy Jewish day of Yom Kippur.

The suspect was shot and is believed to have died, Greater Manchester Police said. A bomb disposal unit at the site is investigating whether the attacker had an explosive device.

Police said it had "declared Plato," the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a "marauding terror attack." That does not mean it has been declared a terrorist incident.

King Charles III said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer said additional police officers would be deployed at synagogues across the UK as the Jewish community observes Yom Kippur.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," Starmer said on the X platform.

Manchester was the site of Britain's deadliest attack in recent years, the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.