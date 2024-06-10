2 Killed As Mexican Nightclub's Glass Balcony Shatters

People were standing below the nightclub when the railing came crashing down.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen partygoers injured after a glass balcony at a Mexican night club shattered. According to Daily Express, the incident happened in San Luis Potosi, around 480 kilometres northwest of Mexico City. Several people had gathered at the Rich Club to see a concert by Kevin Moreno - a well-known Mexican artist - when the balustrade shattered. The victims plunged 40 feet onto the main square below the nightclub, the outlet further said.

The two individuals who died have been identified as 21-year-old Manuel Alejandro Infante Puente and 17-year-old Rodrigo Espinosa Alonso.

A horrifying video of the tragedy is circulating on social media. It shows people standing below the nightclub narrowly escaping the falling debris.

Reacting to the tragedy, town hall representative Jorge Hernandez said that the nightclub had neither sought nor received approval to host the concert featuring Mr Moreno, as per Daily Express report.

"The constant and uncontrolled presence of people attending this event caused one of the railings on the third floor of this building to give way under the pressure and lead to this tragedy which claimed the lives of two people, according to the information we have so far," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Mr Hernandez said 15 people were injured in the accident, "some of them seriously".

The nightclub has been shut down pending investigation.

Last month, nine people died when a stage collapsed due to heavy winds at a campaign rally ahead of the presidential elections in San Pedro Garza Garcia, located in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

According to the state's governor, 121 people were injured in the incident.