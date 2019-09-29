2 Killed After Rollercoaster Carriage Derails At Mexico Theme Park

The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City. (Representational)

Two people were killed and two more injured when a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico, authorities have said.

Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detatched from the ride and fall some 10 metres to the ground, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

It is believed the two men died as a result of head injuries, it added, while two woman were taken to hospital -- one of them in a serious condition.

The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, the theme park said it "deeply regrets the terrible accident" and it has launched an investigation into the incident.

