2 Killed, 5 Injured In US Shooting Blocks From White House: Report

Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting in Washington, DC, early Sunday morning, CNN reported, citing the police.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest, near the Kennedy Recreation Center at around 3 am (local time), according to the Metropolitan Police Department, according to CNN.

Addressing a media briefing, Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said all the victims were described as adults and had been taken to local hospitals, CNN reported, adding that no information was available regarding their condition.

#Update Shooting Investigation: Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll provides an update on the seven people shot early Sunday morning near the intersection of 7th and P St, NW.



It is not clear who opened fire or what caused the shooting, which took place about a dozen blocks northeast of the White House. The police have not issued a statement on any arrests or named any suspects in the case.

"We're asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department," Carroll said.

Earlier, on Saturday, a man accused of killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, was finally taken into custody, CNN reported, citing police.

Andre Gordon, the 26-year-old suspect, allegedly killed three people at two different homes in Pennsylvania before carjacking a driver and heading for New Jersey.

Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said, "He's in custody. No one else was injured." Addressing a news conference on Saturday afternoon (local time), Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said that Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon in their home.

Schorn said that three other people who were present in the home successfully hid from Gordon during the attack. After the shooting, Gordon visited Edgewood Lane and shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children.

According to Schorn, four other people were present inside the home, including Daniel's mother, who was injured by Gordon and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said Gordon after the shooter carjacked a driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The police said the driver was not injured in the incident.

