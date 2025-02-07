2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Busy Street Of Sao Paulo, Hits Bus

Two people were killed Friday when a small plane crashed on a major avenue in Brazil's economic capital Sao Paulo, narrowly escaping heavy traffic and skidding into a bus, authorities said.

The plane, carrying two people, slid hundreds of meters along the avenue, passing in front of a queue of dozens of vehicles waiting at a traffic light, according to images shown in local media.

It then hit a bus and exploded, firefighter chief Ronaldo Melo told journalists.

The pilot and a passenger were killed in the accident, which happened shortly after the King Air F90 took off from the Campo de Marte airport, which handles domestic flights.

Six people were injured, said Melo.

The passengers of the bus managed to escape, some of whom were left with "bruises." A passing motorcyclist also fell and received medical attention.

Images broadcast on local television showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air, however firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.

Investigators are at the scene "taking photos and interviewing people who witnessed the aircraft crash" to establish the circumstances of the accident, Melo said.

He said it was unclear if the plane had been attempting an emergency landing at the time of the accident.

Brazil has seen several dramatic small plane crashes in recent months.

According to statistics from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), there were 20 aircraft accidents in January, with eight people killed.

These mainly involved agricultural aircraft and private planes.

In 2024, the country recorded the highest number of aircraft accidents in the last 10 years, with 175 crashes and 152 deaths.

Last August, Brazil suffered its worst air tragedy in 17 years, when a plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo in Sao Paulo state, killing all 62 on board.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)