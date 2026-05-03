2 Dead After Explosion At House In Southern England

Two people have died after an explosion at a house in the southern English city of Bristol, with authorities treating the cause of the incident as suspicious, local police said on Sunday.

Police, who have declared it a major incident, said they were not treating it as a suspected terrorist incident.

Officers are also carrying out enquiries at a property in Bristol linked to the explosion, they added.

They said enquiries were at an early stage, but that at this point authorities were not looking for anyone else in connection with the explosion.

Police added that there was not believed to be any significant damage to other properties.

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