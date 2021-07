2 Covid Jabs Seem To Protect Against Delta Strain, Says Europe Medicines Body

Two doses of Covid vaccine appear to provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

"Emerging data from real world evidence are showing that two doses of vaccines are protective against the Delta variant," Marco Cavaleri, EMA head of vaccine strategy, told a news conference.

