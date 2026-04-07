1 Attacker Killed, 2 Injured In Gunfight Outside Israeli Consulate In Istanbul

A gunfight broke out outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, leaving one attacker dead, two others in custody and a police officer wounded, news agency Associated Press reported.

As per the report, the attackers were carrying long-barrelled weapons when they opened fire near the consulate building. Police returned fire, killing two of the assailants. A third was captured. One officer sustained injuries during the exchange.

The area surrounding the building was quickly sealed off following the incident.

Turkey's Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed that an investigation had been launched. There was no immediate information on the identity of the attackers or their motives.

The Istanbul attack came on the same day as a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, Trump used his Truth Social platform to issue an ultimatum, setting a cutoff of Tuesday at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

In an expletive-laden post, he threatened to target Iran's energy infrastructure if the waterway remained closed.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote.

A day earlier, Iran sent a ten-point proposal to Washington through Pakistan, which Trump described as a meaningful but insufficient step forward.

"It's a significant proposal, it's a significant step. It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," he told reporters at the White House, adding that intermediaries were continuing discussions.

According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, Tehran's response includes demands for an end to all conflicts in the region, a protocol governing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions and a commitment to reconstruction.

The war, which has entered its 39th day, began on 28 February after the US and Israel launched an attack against Tehran, killing many top officials including the then Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.