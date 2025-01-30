19-Year-Old US Nurse Twerks Over Disabled Patients For Video, Faces Felony Charge

A 19-year-old healthcare worker from Georgia was arrested and charged with exploitation of a disabled person after posting a disturbing video on TikTok. The footage, allegedly taken at a patient's home in Loganville, shows Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, dancing inappropriately over a seated disabled individual while wearing scrubs and a stethoscope. Another video surfaced from the same TikTok account, allegedly showing Koiyan engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a second patient. The footage appears to depict her twerking on top of a male patient's head while he is seated in a bathtub, and also placing an unknown object in his mouth.

The Loganville police department was alerted to the first video on January 23. Following an investigation, officers executed a search warrant on January 28, leading to the nurse's arrest. She was subsequently booked into the Walton County Jail, People reported.

According to police, Koiyan was employed as an in-home adult daycare worker at the time she recorded the video. "On January 23, 2025, the Loganville Police Department was made aware of a ‘viral' video posted to social media depicting a female dancing in a provocative manner above a disabled person," authorities Loganville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

"I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person. As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident," the police chief said.

"Our detectives are working with several other jurisdictions to determine the location where the second video was filmed. At this time, we cannot say with certainty that the video was filmed in our jurisdiction, but the investigation is ongoing," the police chief added.

The videos sparked widespread outrage online, with many people expressing shock and disgust, at her behaviour. One user said, "What is wrong with her?" Another commented, "Disgusting. And THIS type of disgusting elder abuse is only ONE of the reasons why I and others personally do not choose to place elder folks in places such as this one."

A third said, "Foul. Lock her up and keep her there. She is a danger to society."