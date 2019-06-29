19 Members Of G20, Except US, Recommit To Paris Climate Deal

Climate change was one of the most contentious issues at the G20 gathering. (AFP)

Nineteen members of the G20, without the United States, agreed Saturday to the "irreversibility" of the Paris climate deal and pledged its full implementation, after two days of talks.

The language in the final statement after the summit in Japan's Osaka mirrors that agreed during last year's G20, but was hard-won after objections from the United States.

